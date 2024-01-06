Ark Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $142.54 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002109 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,063,518 coins and its circulating supply is 178,063,402 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

