ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $142,088.95 and approximately $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

