BABB Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One BABB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BABB has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $84,592.71 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BABB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 82,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,449,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BABB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.