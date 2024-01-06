Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $257.85 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.75 or 0.05110023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,272,437 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,532,437 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

