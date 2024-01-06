BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $213,426.21 and approximately $78,849.86 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,955.15 or 1.00061788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00183442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,073,960 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001063 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $77,600.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.