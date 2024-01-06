Bittensor Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $5.50 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $240.03 or 0.00545590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,993,137 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,989,126. The last known price of Bittensor is 238.38883362 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,405,964.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

