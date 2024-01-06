Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $122.21. 2,718,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

