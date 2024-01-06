Blur 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.08 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Blur has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $140.08 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,211,381,467.846271 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.44885577 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $185,365,280.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

