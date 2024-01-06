BNB (BNB) Price Tops $306.98

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $306.98 or 0.00697232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.57 billion and approximately $861.46 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,691,069 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,691,208.33294752. The last known price of BNB is 304.82927896 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1987 active market(s) with $1,267,928,712.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

