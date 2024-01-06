Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $462.22 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.