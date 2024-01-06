Brighton Jones LLC Buys 12,027 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.