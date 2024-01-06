Brighton Jones LLC Buys 551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 18,682,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

