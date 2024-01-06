Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 21,832,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,456,948. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

