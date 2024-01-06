Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 312,442 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,524,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

INTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

