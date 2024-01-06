Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $292,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,234. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

