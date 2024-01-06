Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $461.38 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.55 billion and approximately $461.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,241.66 or 0.05103968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,145,868 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

