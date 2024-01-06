Cardano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $454.17 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.48 billion and $454.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.33 or 0.05101993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,137,159 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

