Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.93. 2,393,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $264.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

