CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $0.12 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

