Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

CAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

