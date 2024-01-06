Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

CAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.