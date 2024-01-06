Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Conflux has a market cap of $659.33 million and approximately $63.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,579,834 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,090,022 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,402,661.75 with 3,645,902,650.56 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16956773 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $41,319,132.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

