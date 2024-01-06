Contrasting NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -88.40% -35.83% -35.53% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 14.60 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -21.71 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Evercel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

