Coq Inu (COQ) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coq Inu has a market cap of $103.80 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000124 USD and is down -16.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $13,311,791.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.