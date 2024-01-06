Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.78

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.78 or 0.00022242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $190.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00078464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,830,467 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

