Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $186.23 million and approximately $82.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

