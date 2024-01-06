Critical Analysis: Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 7.62% 16.22% 10.52% Blackbaud -2.29% 12.01% 3.21%

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $24.50 million 3.02 $1.99 million $0.32 41.74 Blackbaud $1.09 billion 4.06 -$45.41 million ($0.48) -170.27

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Where Food Comes From and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Blackbaud on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

