Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $14.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00078693 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027547 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022503 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007925 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006851 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000905 BTC.
Cronos Profile
Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.
Cronos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
