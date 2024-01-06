Decred (DCR) Price Tops $16.48

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Decred has a market cap of $259.80 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $16.48 or 0.00037579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,763,887 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

