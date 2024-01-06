DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.15 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DEI has a market capitalization of $163.15 million and $72.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00149357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

