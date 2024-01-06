DEI (DEI) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DEI has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $154.92 million and $26.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00149581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.