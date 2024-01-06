ECOMI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $164.05 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $164.05 million and $750,684.47 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

