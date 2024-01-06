Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 196.25%.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

ELVA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 267,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.