Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $141,562.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00079949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,722,689 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.