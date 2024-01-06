Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $141,562.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00079949 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027698 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022671 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008173 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007328 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001512 BTC.
About Energi
Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,722,689 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Energi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
