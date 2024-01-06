ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $823.63

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $823.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,961.46 or 0.99933410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011425 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00182948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00856579 USD and is down -17.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $313.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

