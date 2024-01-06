ERC20 Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $850.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,845.48 or 0.99848531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011556 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00182678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00856579 USD and is down -17.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $313.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

