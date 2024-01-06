Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $336,985.59 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.36 million and approximately $336,985.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,041.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00538384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00347623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00186374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,529,752 coins and its circulating supply is 72,529,620 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

