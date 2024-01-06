Ethereum Price Hits $2,240.21 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $269.24 billion and $6.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,240.21 or 0.05108194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,491 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

