Everdome Reaches One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $1.30 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

