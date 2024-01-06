Fusionist (ACE) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Fusionist has a market cap of $199.92 million and $119.45 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $9.10 or 0.00020722 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 7.65608914 USD and is down -12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $57,988,852.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

