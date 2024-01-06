G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,093.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00079362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00027560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001500 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.