G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,141.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

