G999 Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,649.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001471 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

