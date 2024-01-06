GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

