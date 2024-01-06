Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 5,055 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 1,876,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,521. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

