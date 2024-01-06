Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 833.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.