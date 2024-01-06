Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.59. 1,646,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

