GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

