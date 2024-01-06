Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 3.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.79. 1,216,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,313. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

