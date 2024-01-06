Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.07. The stock had a trading volume of 444,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.